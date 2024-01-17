Murray State vs. UIC January 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Murray State Racers (5-9, 2-1 MVC) play a fellow MVC team, the UIC Flames (7-7, 0-3 MVC), on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at Credit Union 1 Arena. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Murray State vs. UIC Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Murray State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Murray State Players to Watch
- Jacobi Wood: 12.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rob Perry: 14.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nick Ellington: 10.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Brian Moore Jr.: 12.2 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Quincy Anderson: 10.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UIC Players to Watch
- Toby Okani: 13.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 2.5 BLK
- Isaiah Rivera: 14.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Christian Jones: 9.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ethan Pickett: 7.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaden Brownell: 7.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Murray State vs. UIC Stat Comparison
|UIC Rank
|UIC AVG
|Murray State AVG
|Murray State Rank
|275th
|71.1
|Points Scored
|72.5
|245th
|41st
|64.4
|Points Allowed
|72.3
|207th
|214th
|35.9
|Rebounds
|33.9
|298th
|320th
|7.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|211th
|63rd
|9.0
|3pt Made
|7.3
|210th
|97th
|15.1
|Assists
|12.4
|262nd
|208th
|12.1
|Turnovers
|8.8
|11th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.