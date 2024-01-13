Saturday's OVC schedule includes the UT Martin Skyhawks (5-8) meeting the Little Rock Trojans (2-11) at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UT Martin vs. Little Rock Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UT Martin Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Martin Players to Watch

Anaya Brown: 12.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.8 BLK

12.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.8 BLK Kenley McCarn: 16.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Lexi Rubel: 9.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Norah Clark: 9.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Morgan Borgstadt: 7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Little Rock Players to Watch

Jaiyah Harris-Smith: 7.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 7.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 7.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Jayla Brooks: 9.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Faith Lee: 13.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Leilani Wimbish-Gay: 9.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Lamariyee Williams: 3.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.