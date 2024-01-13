Saturday's OVC schedule includes the UT Martin Skyhawks (8-6, 1-0 OVC) versus the Little Rock Trojans (7-7, 1-0 OVC) at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UT Martin vs. Little Rock Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UT Martin Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Martin Players to Watch

Jordan Sears: 19.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

19.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Jacob Crews: 17.5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Issa Muhammad: 12.4 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.4 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK KK Curry: 8.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Justus Jackson: 8.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Little Rock Players to Watch

Jamir Chaplin: 15.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

15.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Deantoni Gordon: 13.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Bradley Douglas: 10.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Khalen Robinson: 17.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

17.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK Jaylen Crocker-Johnson: 8.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UT Martin vs. Little Rock Stat Comparison

UT Martin Rank UT Martin AVG Little Rock AVG Little Rock Rank 17th 85.5 Points Scored 79.0 86th 349th 80.8 Points Allowed 79.9 344th 10th 43.6 Rebounds 36.4 202nd 156th 9.5 Off. Rebounds 10.6 75th 37th 9.6 3pt Made 6.9 242nd 128th 14.3 Assists 13.8 160th 205th 12.0 Turnovers 11.1 121st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.