Southern Illinois vs. Drake January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's MVC schedule includes the Southern Illinois Salukis (9-4, 1-1 MVC) playing the Drake Bulldogs (11-2, 2-0 MVC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Southern Illinois vs. Drake Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Southern Illinois Players to Watch
- Xavier Johnson: 24.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Clarence Rupert: 9.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Troy D'Amico: 7.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Trent Brown: 7.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jovan Stulic: 6.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Drake Players to Watch
- Tucker DeVries: 19 PTS, 6.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Darnell Brodie: 11.5 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Atin Wright: 14.7 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Kevin Overton: 13.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Conor Enright: 7.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
Southern Illinois vs. Drake Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Southern Illinois Rank
|Southern Illinois AVG
|Drake AVG
|Drake Rank
|321st
|65.7
|Points Scored
|74.8
|101st
|12th
|61.4
|Points Allowed
|63.9
|33rd
|331st
|31.5
|Rebounds
|35.7
|119th
|345th
|5.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.1
|292nd
|112th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|7.9
|112th
|109th
|13.9
|Assists
|13.7
|128th
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|9.8
|22nd
