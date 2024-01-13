Saturday's MVC schedule includes the Bradley Braves (4-8) against the Southern Illinois Salukis (5-6), at 3:00 PM ET.

Southern Illinois vs. Bradley Game Information

Southern Illinois Players to Watch

Laniah Randle: 17.0 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

17.0 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.9 BLK Seairra Hughes: 10.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Quierra Love: 7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Se'Quoia Allmond: 5.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Jaidynn Mason: 14.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Bradley Players to Watch

Halli Poock: 12.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Alex Rouse: 10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Isis Fitch: 6.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Regan Barkema: 9.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Ruba Abo Hashesh: 6.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

