Southeast Missouri State vs. Tennessee Tech January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's OVC schedule includes the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-9, 0-1 OVC) against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-8, 1-0 OVC) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Southeast Missouri State vs. Tennessee Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Southeast Missouri State Players to Watch
- Rob Martin: 11.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Aquan Smart: 10.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Adam Larson: 10.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Braxton Stacker: 7.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- TJ Biel: 7.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Tennessee Tech Players to Watch
- Jayvis Harvey: 15.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Daniel Egbuniwe: 7.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK
- David Early: 15.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Josiah Davis: 11.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Rodney Johnson Jr.: 12.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Southeast Missouri State vs. Tennessee Tech Stat Comparison
|Tennessee Tech Rank
|Tennessee Tech AVG
|Southeast Missouri State AVG
|Southeast Missouri State Rank
|273rd
|71.1
|Points Scored
|71.3
|268th
|311th
|77.2
|Points Allowed
|75.9
|293rd
|332nd
|32.7
|Rebounds
|34.1
|278th
|362nd
|4.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.3
|172nd
|245th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|7.2
|220th
|248th
|12.6
|Assists
|13.8
|160th
|133rd
|11.2
|Turnovers
|13.2
|294th
