Saturday's OVC schedule includes the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-9, 0-1 OVC) against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-8, 1-0 OVC) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Tennessee Tech Game Information

Southeast Missouri State Players to Watch

Rob Martin: 11.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Aquan Smart: 10.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Adam Larson: 10.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Braxton Stacker: 7.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK TJ Biel: 7.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Tennessee Tech Players to Watch

Jayvis Harvey: 15.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Daniel Egbuniwe: 7.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK

7.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK David Early: 15.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

15.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Josiah Davis: 11.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

11.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Rodney Johnson Jr.: 12.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Southeast Missouri State vs. Tennessee Tech Stat Comparison

Tennessee Tech Rank Tennessee Tech AVG Southeast Missouri State AVG Southeast Missouri State Rank 273rd 71.1 Points Scored 71.3 268th 311th 77.2 Points Allowed 75.9 293rd 332nd 32.7 Rebounds 34.1 278th 362nd 4.9 Off. Rebounds 9.3 172nd 245th 6.8 3pt Made 7.2 220th 248th 12.6 Assists 13.8 160th 133rd 11.2 Turnovers 13.2 294th

