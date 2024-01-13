Saturday's OVC schedule includes the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-11) against the Morehead State Eagles (5-6), at 3:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Morehead State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Morehead State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Morehead State Players to Watch

Katie Novik: 9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Veronica Charles: 10.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Blessing King: 5.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Hallie Rhodes: 9.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Melissa Secchiaroli: 9.7 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch

KK Rodriguez: 22.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

22.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Ava Stoller: 9.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Sofie Lowis: 12.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Macy Silvey: 9.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Olivia Clayton: 5.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.