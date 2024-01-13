Saturday's ACC slate includes the Louisville Cardinals (5-7, 0-1 ACC) versus the NC State Wolfpack (9-3, 1-0 ACC) at 12:00 PM ET on The CW.

Louisville vs. NC State Game Information

Louisville Players to Watch

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield: 9.8 PTS, 9.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.8 PTS, 9.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Tre White: 12.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Mike James: 12.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Skyy Clark: 15.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Ty-Laur Johnson: 8.3 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

NC State Players to Watch

DJ Horne: 15.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Jayden Taylor: 13.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK D.J. Burns: 13.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Casey Morsell: 12.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Dennis Parker Jr.: 6.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Louisville vs. NC State Stat Comparison

Louisville Rank Louisville AVG NC State AVG NC State Rank 193rd 74.6 Points Scored 79.8 75th 285th 75.4 Points Allowed 70.2 157th 110th 38.3 Rebounds 36.4 202nd 61st 10.8 Off. Rebounds 9.6 146th 334th 5.3 3pt Made 8.1 126th 332nd 11.0 Assists 14.1 141st 210th 12.1 Turnovers 9.2 17th

