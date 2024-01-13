Eastern Kentucky vs. Bellarmine January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's ASUN slate includes the Bellarmine Knights (4-7) versus the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (11-3) at 1:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Eastern Kentucky vs. Bellarmine Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Eastern Kentucky Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch
- Ivy Turner: 11.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Antwainette Walker: 20.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alice Recanati: 10.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Brie Crittendon: 8.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sierra McCullough: 6.5 PTS, 8.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Bellarmine Players to Watch
- Hayley Harrison: 14.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Hope Sivori: 9.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Paetynn Gray: 6.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Miyah Brown: 7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Claire Knies: 8.1 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.