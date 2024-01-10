Wednesday's CUSA slate includes the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-6) playing the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-6) at 7:30 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Western Kentucky vs. Sam Houston Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Western Kentucky Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Kentucky Players to Watch

Acacia Hayes: 17.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Alexis Mead: 10.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Ana Teresa Faustino: 9.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Karris Allen: 6.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Odeth Betancourt: 5.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sam Houston Players to Watch

Raanee Smith: 11.5 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 2.6 BLK

11.5 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 2.6 BLK Kaylee Jefferson: 11.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Diana Rosenthal: 12.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Kassidy Dixon: 8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Sydnee Kemp: 11.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.