Wednesday's MVC schedule includes the Illinois State Redbirds (7-3) playing the Southern Illinois Salukis (5-5) at 7:30 PM ET.

Southern Illinois vs. Illinois State Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Southern Illinois Players to Watch

Laniah Randle: 17.6 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

17.6 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.0 BLK Seairra Hughes: 11.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Quierra Love: 7.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Se'Quoia Allmond: 4.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

4.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Jaidynn Mason: 14.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Illinois State Players to Watch

Kate Bullman: 6.3 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK

6.3 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK Maya Wong: 13.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Deanna Wilson: 14.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

14.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Caroline Waite: 12.2 PTS, 1.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.2 PTS, 1.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Abbie Aalsma: 6.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

