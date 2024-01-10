Murray State vs. Missouri State January 10 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's MVC schedule includes the Missouri State Bears (9-4, 1-1 MVC) against the Murray State Racers (3-9, 1-1 MVC), at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Murray State vs. Missouri State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Murray State Players to Watch
- Jacobi Wood: 11.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nick Ellington: 10.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Rob Perry: 14.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Quincy Anderson: 10.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Brian Moore Jr.: 11.9 PTS, 2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
Missouri State Players to Watch
- Donovan Clay: 15.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Alston Mason: 18.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chance Moore: 13.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- N.J. Benson: 7.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Matthew Lee: 12.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Murray State vs. Missouri State Stat Comparison
|Missouri State Rank
|Missouri State AVG
|Murray State AVG
|Murray State Rank
|220th
|73.6
|Points Scored
|71.3
|267th
|99th
|67.3
|Points Allowed
|73.8
|254th
|45th
|40.6
|Rebounds
|33.7
|296th
|220th
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|190th
|137th
|8
|3pt Made
|7.3
|205th
|238th
|12.7
|Assists
|12.5
|249th
|253rd
|12.6
|Turnovers
|8.9
|10th
