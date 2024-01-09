Kentucky vs. Missouri January 9 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's SEC slate includes the Kentucky Wildcats (9-2, 0-0 SEC) playing the Missouri Tigers (7-5, 0-0 SEC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Kentucky vs. Missouri Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Kentucky Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kentucky Players to Watch
- Reed Sheppard: 12.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tre Mitchell: 13.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Rob Dillingham: 14.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Antonio Reeves: 18.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- D.J. Wagner: 11.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Missouri Players to Watch
- Sean East: 17.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Noah Carter: 11.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Nick Honor: 11.8 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Caleb Grill: 8.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Anthony Robinson II: 5.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kentucky vs. Missouri Stat Comparison
|Kentucky Rank
|Kentucky AVG
|Missouri AVG
|Missouri Rank
|4th
|90.6
|Points Scored
|75.3
|173rd
|251st
|73.7
|Points Allowed
|72.3
|214th
|115th
|38.1
|Rebounds
|32.8
|327th
|228th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|305th
|12th
|10.5
|3pt Made
|9.3
|51st
|10th
|19.1
|Assists
|13.3
|196th
|32nd
|9.5
|Turnovers
|10.4
|70th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.