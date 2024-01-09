The Kentucky Wildcats (11-2, 1-0 SEC) will look to build on a five-game winning stretch when hosting the Missouri Tigers (8-6, 0-1 SEC) on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at Rupp Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kentucky vs. Missouri matchup.

Kentucky vs. Missouri Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Kentucky vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kentucky Moneyline Missouri Moneyline
FanDuel Kentucky (-13.5) 162.5 -1100 +660 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Kentucky vs. Missouri Betting Trends

  • Kentucky has covered nine times in 13 chances against the spread this season.
  • The Wildcats and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 10 out of 13 times this season.
  • Missouri has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 10 times.
  • The Tigers and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 14 times this season.

Kentucky Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1600
  • Bookmakers rate Kentucky considerably higher (sixth-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (17th-best).
  • Oddsmakers have moved the Wildcats' national championship odds down from +1400 at the start of the season to +1600. Among all teams in the country, that is the 54th-biggest change.
  • Kentucky's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 5.9%.

