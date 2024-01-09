The Kentucky Wildcats (11-2, 1-0 SEC) will look to build on a five-game winning stretch when hosting the Missouri Tigers (8-6, 0-1 SEC) on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at Rupp Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kentucky vs. Missouri matchup.

Kentucky vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kentucky vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kentucky Moneyline Missouri Moneyline FanDuel Kentucky (-13.5) 162.5 -1100 +660 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Kentucky vs. Missouri Betting Trends

Kentucky has covered nine times in 13 chances against the spread this season.

The Wildcats and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 10 out of 13 times this season.

Missouri has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 10 times.

The Tigers and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 14 times this season.

Kentucky Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1600

+1600 Bookmakers rate Kentucky considerably higher (sixth-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (17th-best).

Oddsmakers have moved the Wildcats' national championship odds down from +1400 at the start of the season to +1600. Among all teams in the country, that is the 54th-biggest change.

Kentucky's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 5.9%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.