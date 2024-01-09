Desmond Bane, Top Grizzlies Players to Watch vs. the Mavericks - January 9
When the Dallas Mavericks (22-15) and Memphis Grizzlies (13-23) play at American Airlines Center on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, Jaren Jackson Jr. will be a player to watch.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 9
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Arena: American Airlines Center
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSW, BSSE
Grizzlies' Last Game
In their previous game, the Grizzlies defeated the Suns on Sunday, 121-115. Their leading scorer was Jackson with 28 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|28
|10
|6
|0
|1
|3
|Marcus Smart
|25
|6
|8
|3
|0
|4
|Desmond Bane
|23
|5
|5
|1
|1
|2
Grizzlies vs Mavericks Additional Info
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Desmond Bane's averages for the season are 24.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists, making 48.0% of his shots from the floor and 38.7% from 3-point range, with 3.4 triples per game (fourth in league).
- Jackson contributes with 21.3 points per game, plus 5.8 boards and 1.7 assists.
- The Grizzlies get 10.4 points per game from Santi Aldama, plus 5.5 boards and 1.7 assists.
- Bismack Biyombo gives the Grizzlies 5.5 points, 6.8 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, plus 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocks.
- Ziaire Williams averages 7.6 points, 3.5 boards and 1.4 assists, making 40.1% of his shots from the field and 32.8% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Desmond Bane
|24.6
|4.9
|6.1
|0.7
|0.3
|3.4
|Ja Morant
|19.2
|4.4
|6.5
|0.5
|0.4
|1.4
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|20.7
|5.9
|1.7
|1.1
|1.5
|2.2
|Marcus Smart
|12.9
|2.2
|3.0
|1.7
|0.1
|2.0
|Santi Aldama
|6.3
|4.2
|1.1
|0.5
|0.4
|1.1
