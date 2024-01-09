When the Dallas Mavericks (22-15) and Memphis Grizzlies (13-23) play at American Airlines Center on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, Jaren Jackson Jr. will be a player to watch.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Tuesday, January 9

Tuesday, January 9 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSW, BSSE

Grizzlies' Last Game

In their previous game, the Grizzlies defeated the Suns on Sunday, 121-115. Their leading scorer was Jackson with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaren Jackson Jr. 28 10 6 0 1 3 Marcus Smart 25 6 8 3 0 4 Desmond Bane 23 5 5 1 1 2

Grizzlies vs Mavericks Additional Info

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane's averages for the season are 24.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists, making 48.0% of his shots from the floor and 38.7% from 3-point range, with 3.4 triples per game (fourth in league).

Jackson contributes with 21.3 points per game, plus 5.8 boards and 1.7 assists.

The Grizzlies get 10.4 points per game from Santi Aldama, plus 5.5 boards and 1.7 assists.

Bismack Biyombo gives the Grizzlies 5.5 points, 6.8 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, plus 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Ziaire Williams averages 7.6 points, 3.5 boards and 1.4 assists, making 40.1% of his shots from the field and 32.8% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Desmond Bane 24.6 4.9 6.1 0.7 0.3 3.4 Ja Morant 19.2 4.4 6.5 0.5 0.4 1.4 Jaren Jackson Jr. 20.7 5.9 1.7 1.1 1.5 2.2 Marcus Smart 12.9 2.2 3.0 1.7 0.1 2.0 Santi Aldama 6.3 4.2 1.1 0.5 0.4 1.1

