Sam Reinhart and Robert Thomas will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Florida Panthers face the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Tuesday, January 9 at 8:00 PM ET.

Blues vs. Panthers Game Information

Blues Players to Watch

Thomas' 16 goals and 25 assists in 38 contests give him 41 points on the season.

St. Louis' Pavel Buchnevich has posted 29 total points (0.8 per game), with 12 goals and 17 assists.

This season, Jordan Kyrou has nine goals and 18 assists, for a season point total of 27.

In the crease, Joel Hofer has a .911 save percentage (21st in the league), with 328 total saves, while allowing 32 goals (2.8 goals against average). He has put up a 7-6-0 record between the posts for St. Louis this season.

Panthers Players to Watch

One of Florida's top offensive players this season is Reinhart, with 50 points (28 goals, 22 assists) and an average ice time of 20:18 per game.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. is another key contributor for Florida, with 43 points (1.1 per game) -- scoring 11 goals and adding 32 assists.

Carter Verhaeghe has posted 22 goals and 17 assists for Florida.

Anthony Stolarz (5-3-1) has a goals against average of 2.0 on the season. His .917% save percentage ranks 12th in the NHL.

Blues vs. Panthers Stat Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 16th 3.15 Goals Scored 2.82 26th 3rd 2.51 Goals Allowed 3.13 14th 3rd 34 Shots 30.3 18th 2nd 26.9 Shots Allowed 31.7 24th 15th 21.37% Power Play % 11.01% 31st 7th 83.87% Penalty Kill % 78.79% 19th

