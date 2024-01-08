On Monday, January 8 at 6:00 PM ET, Pleasure Ridge Park High School plays on the road against Trinity High School.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

PRP vs. Trinity Game Information

Game Day: Monday, January 8

Monday, January 8 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Jefferson County Games Today

TBD at Butler Traditional High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 8

6:00 PM ET on January 8 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at duPont Manual High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 8

6:00 PM ET on January 8 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Seneca High School at Male High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 8

7:30 PM ET on January 8 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Beth Haven Christian School at Butler Traditional High School