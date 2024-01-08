Nicholas County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Nicholas County, Kentucky today? We've got you covered.
Nicholas County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Patrick School at Nicholas Co Middle-High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Carlisle, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
