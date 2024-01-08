Morgan County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Morgan County, Kentucky today, we've got you covered.
Morgan County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Betsy Layne High School at Morgan County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: West Liberty, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Betsy Layne High School at Morgan County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 8
- Location: West Liberty, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
