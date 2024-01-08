The No. 2 Washington Huskies (14-0) are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+4.5), in this season's College Football Playoff National Championship, where they will face the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines (14-0) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, starting at 7:30 PM ET on January 8, 2024, live on ESPN. The over/under is 55.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Michigan vs. Washington matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Michigan vs. Washington Game Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michigan vs. Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Michigan vs. Washington Betting Trends

Michigan has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

When playing as at least 4.5-point favorites this season, the Wolverines have an ATS record of 6-5.

Washington has covered seven times in 14 matchups with a spread this season.

The Huskies have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Michigan & Washington 2023 Futures Odds

Michigan To Win the National Champ. -184 Bet $184 to win $100 Washington To Win the National Champ. +200 Bet $100 to win $200

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.