Mercer County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Mercer County, Kentucky today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Mercer County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Breathitt County High School at Wolfe County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Campton, KY
- Conference: District 55
- How to Stream: Watch Here
