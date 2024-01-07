The Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce will face the Los Angeles Chargers' defense and Asante Samuel Jr. in Week 18 NFL action. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on the Chiefs pass catchers' matchup against the Chargers pass defense.

Chiefs vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Travis Kelce Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (TEs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Chargers 126.4 8.4 3 88 3.79

Travis Kelce vs. Asante Samuel Jr. Insights

Travis Kelce & the Chiefs' Offense

Travis Kelce leads his squad with 984 receiving yards on 93 receptions with five touchdowns.

Through the air, Kansas City has been one of the top offenses in the NFL, ranking fifth in the NFL by posting 252.7 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 13th with 6.7 passing yards per attempt.

The Chiefs' offense is 12th in the NFL with 22.4 points per game and ninth with 356.5 total yards per contest.

Kansas City sports one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, throwing the ball 37.8 times per game (second in NFL).

In the red zone, the Chiefs are airing it out more frequently than the rest of the league, ranking first in the NFL with 93 total red-zone pass attempts (57.1% red-zone pass rate).

Asante Samuel Jr. & the Chargers' Defense

Asante Samuel Jr. has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 58 tackles, one TFL, and 13 passes defended.

Looking at passing defense, Los Angeles is giving up the third-most yards in the NFL at 256.3 per game (4,101 total passing yards against).

The Chargers are ranked eighth from bottom in the NFL in points conceded, at 24.1 per game.

Los Angeles has allowed seven players to pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Chargers have allowed 24 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Travis Kelce vs. Asante Samuel Jr. Advanced Stats

Travis Kelce Asante Samuel Jr. Rec. Targets 121 84 Def. Targets Receptions 93 13 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.6 53 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 984 58 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 65.6 3.6 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 469 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 19 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 5 2 Interceptions

