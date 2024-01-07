Will Travis Kelce Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Travis Kelce was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Kansas City Chiefs' Week 18 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. All of Kelce's stats can be found on this page.
Rep Travis Kelce and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In terms of season stats, Kelce has been targeted 121 times and has 93 catches for 984 yards (10.6 per reception) and five TDs.
Keep an eye on Kelce's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Travis Kelce Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Neck
- The Chiefs have five other receivers on the injury list this week:
- Blake Bell (FP/finger): 4 Rec; 23 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Kadarius Toney (LP/hip): 27 Rec; 169 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Rashee Rice (DNP/hamstring): 79 Rec; 938 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs
- Justyn Ross (FP/illness): 4 Rec; 36 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Noah Gray (FP/ribs): 28 Rec; 305 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 18 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Kenny Pickett
- Click Here for Zay Flowers
- Click Here for Ihmir Smith-Marsette
- Click Here for Ko Kieft
- Click Here for Trey Palmer
Chiefs vs. Chargers Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Kelce 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|121
|93
|984
|469
|5
|10.6
Kelce Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|9
|4
|26
|1
|Week 3
|Bears
|8
|7
|69
|1
|Week 4
|@Jets
|9
|6
|60
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|11
|10
|67
|1
|Week 6
|Broncos
|9
|9
|124
|0
|Week 7
|Chargers
|13
|12
|179
|1
|Week 8
|@Broncos
|9
|6
|58
|0
|Week 9
|Dolphins
|4
|3
|14
|0
|Week 11
|Eagles
|9
|7
|44
|1
|Week 12
|@Raiders
|7
|6
|91
|0
|Week 13
|@Packers
|5
|4
|81
|0
|Week 14
|Bills
|10
|6
|83
|0
|Week 15
|@Patriots
|7
|5
|28
|0
|Week 16
|Raiders
|7
|5
|44
|0
|Week 17
|Bengals
|4
|3
|16
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.