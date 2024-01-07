The Tennessee Titans (5-11) take a three-game losing streak into their contest with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Nissan Stadium. The Jaguars are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4 points. An over/under of 42.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this week's NFL action, the Jaguars go up against the Titans. For those who intend to place some in-game bets, we have all of the info you need to know about these two squads.

Titans vs. Jaguars Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Titans have been winning seven times, have been behind seven times, and have been tied two times at the end of the first quarter this year.

The Jaguars have been leading after the first quarter in nine games, have been behind after the first quarter in six games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 3.6 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 2.3 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

So far this season, the Titans have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in seven games, lost the second quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in three games.

In 16 games this year, the Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the second quarter five times, been outscored seven times, and tied four times.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 5.6 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 6.4 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of 16 games this season, the Titans have won the third quarter six times, lost eight times, and tied two times.

In 16 games this season, the Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the third quarter nine times, lost five times, and been knotted up two times.

Offensively, Jacksonville is averaging 6.9 points in the third quarter (best in NFL) this year. It is giving up 5.6 points on average in the third quarter (27th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Titans' 16 games this year, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter two times, been outscored 10 times, and been knotted up four times.

In 16 games this year, the Jaguars have won the fourth quarter seven times, lost seven times, and tied two times.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 6.2 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering seven points on average in that quarter.

Titans vs. Jaguars Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Titans have had the lead eight times (4-4 in those games) and have been behind eight times (1-7) at the end of the first half.

At the end of the first half, the Jaguars have been winning nine times (9-0 in those games), have been behind six times (0-6), and have been knotted up one time (0-1).

2nd Half

The Titans have been outscored in the second half 12 times and won in the second half four times in 16 games this year.

In 16 games this year, the Jaguars have won the second half nine times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up one time.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 13.1 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is giving up 12.6 points on average in the second half.

