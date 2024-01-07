The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (14-0) and the Montana Grizzlies (13-1) play at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

South Dakota State has been a handful for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (sixth-best with 456.1 yards per game) and total defense (third-best with 242.1 yards allowed per game) this season. Montana's defense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 12th-best in the FCS with 291.6 total yards allowed per contest. In terms of offense, it is compiling 383.8 total yards per game, which ranks 39th.

South Dakota State vs. Montana Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Frisco, Texas Venue: Toyota Stadium

South Dakota State vs. Montana Key Statistics

South Dakota State Montana 456.1 (2nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 383.8 (10th) 242.1 (25th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 291.6 (71st) 230.5 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 187 (22nd) 225.6 (42nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.8 (70th) 3 (86th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (64th) 7 (4th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (22nd)

South Dakota State Stats Leaders

Mark Gronowski has compiled 2,883 yards (205.9 ypg) on 196-of-286 passing with 28 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 349 rushing yards (24.9 ypg) on 85 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

Isaiah Davis has carried the ball 220 times for a team-high 1,491 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 17 times.

This season, Amar Johnson has carried the ball 119 times for 751 yards (53.6 per game) and four touchdowns.

Jadon Janke has hauled in 52 catches for 891 yards (63.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone nine times as a receiver.

Jaxon Janke has reeled in 47 passes while averaging 53.7 yards per game and scoring five touchdowns.

Griffin Wilde has been the target of 19 passes and hauled in 20 receptions for 399 yards, an average of 28.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone six times through the air this season.

Montana Stats Leaders

Clifton McDowell has been a dual threat for Montana this season. He has 1,861 passing yards (132.9 per game) while completing 58.7% of his passes. He's thrown 13 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 751 yards (53.6 ypg) on 156 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Eli Gillman, has carried the ball 187 times for 950 yards (67.9 per game) with 12 touchdowns.

Keelan White paces his team with 779 receiving yards on 50 catches with four touchdowns.

Junior Bergen has 55 receptions (on 64 targets) for a total of 766 yards (54.7 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Aaron Fontes has racked up 541 reciving yards (38.6 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.

