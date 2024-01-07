With the Kansas City Chiefs squaring off against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Rashee Rice a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Rashee Rice score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a TD)

Rice has accumulated a 938-yard year on 79 catches with seven scores so far. He has been targeted on 102 occasions, and averages 58.6 yards.

Rice has a touchdown catch in seven of 16 games this year, but no games with more than one.

Rashee Rice Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 3 29 1 Week 2 @Jaguars 2 2 20 0 Week 3 Bears 7 5 59 0 Week 4 @Jets 5 3 32 0 Week 5 @Vikings 5 4 33 1 Week 6 Broncos 4 4 72 0 Week 7 Chargers 6 5 60 1 Week 8 @Broncos 5 4 56 0 Week 9 Dolphins 2 2 17 1 Week 11 Eagles 5 4 42 0 Week 12 @Raiders 10 8 107 1 Week 13 @Packers 9 8 64 0 Week 14 Bills 10 7 72 1 Week 15 @Patriots 9 9 91 1 Week 16 Raiders 12 6 57 0 Week 17 Bengals 6 5 127 0

