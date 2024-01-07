Who’s the Best Team in the OVC? See our Weekly OVC Power Rankings
Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the OVC? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.
OVC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Morehead State
- Current Record: 12-4 | Projected Record: 23-4
- Overall Rank: 156th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 193rd
- Last Game: W 78-68 vs Tennessee State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Eastern Illinois
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. UT Martin
- Current Record: 9-7 | Projected Record: 14-13
- Overall Rank: 245th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 295th
- Last Game: L 79-72 vs Eastern Illinois
Next Game
- Opponent: Western Illinois
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Western Illinois
- Current Record: 10-6 | Projected Record: 15-12
- Overall Rank: 264th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 304th
- Last Game: W 68-57 vs Lindenwood
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UT Martin
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. SIU-Edwardsville
- Current Record: 8-8 | Projected Record: 14-14
- Overall Rank: 268th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 286th
- Last Game: L 88-80 vs Little Rock
Next Game
- Opponent: Southern Indiana
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Little Rock
- Current Record: 8-9 | Projected Record: 16-15
- Overall Rank: 269th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 340th
- Last Game: L 90-88 vs Eastern Illinois
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UT Martin
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Eastern Illinois
- Current Record: 8-8 | Projected Record: 14-13
- Overall Rank: 282nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 251st
- Last Game: W 90-88 vs Little Rock
Next Game
- Opponent: Morehead State
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Tennessee State
- Current Record: 8-9 | Projected Record: 12-15
- Overall Rank: 296th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 284th
- Last Game: L 78-68 vs Morehead State
Next Game
- Opponent: Lindenwood
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Southern Indiana
- Current Record: 5-12 | Projected Record: 8-20
- Overall Rank: 311th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 204th
- Last Game: L 73-59 vs Tennessee Tech
Next Game
- Opponent: @ SIU-Edwardsville
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Tennessee Tech
- Current Record: 6-11 | Projected Record: 7-21
- Overall Rank: 325th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 268th
- Last Game: W 73-59 vs Southern Indiana
Next Game
- Opponent: Southeast Missouri State
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Lindenwood
- Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 5-23
- Overall Rank: 347th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 321st
- Last Game: L 68-57 vs Western Illinois
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Southeast Missouri State
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. Southeast Missouri State
- Current Record: 6-10 | Projected Record: 3-24
- Overall Rank: 356th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 244th
- Last Game: W 71-61 vs Bethel (TN)
Next Game
- Opponent: Lindenwood
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
