The Northern Kentucky Norse (2-11) will look to snap a five-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Panthers (7-9) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The Panthers have dropped three games straight.

Northern Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

Northern Kentucky vs. Milwaukee Scoring Comparison

The Panthers put up an average of 67.2 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 77.4 the Norse allow to opponents.

Milwaukee is 3-0 when it scores more than 77.4 points.

Northern Kentucky has a 1-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.2 points.

The Norse average the same amount of points as the Panthers allow (62.6).

Northern Kentucky has a 2-3 record when scoring more than 62.6 points.

Milwaukee is 6-2 when allowing fewer than 62.6 points.

This season the Norse are shooting 40.4% from the field, the same percentage as the Panthers concede.

The Panthers' 42.1 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Norse have given up.

Northern Kentucky Leaders

Carter McCray: 12.7 PTS, 9.5 REB, 50.0 FG%

12.7 PTS, 9.5 REB, 50.0 FG% Khamari Mitchell-Steen: 12.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.3 FG%, 19.0 3PT% (4-for-21)

12.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.3 FG%, 19.0 3PT% (4-for-21) Macey Blevins: 10.3 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (10-for-44)

10.3 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (10-for-44) Noelle Hubert: 5.2 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (19-for-56)

5.2 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (19-for-56) Allison Basye: 5.8 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

Northern Kentucky Schedule