The Cleveland State Vikings (10-6, 3-2 Horizon League) hope to continue an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the Northern Kentucky Norse (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET.

Northern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Northern Kentucky Stats Insights

Northern Kentucky is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

The Norse are the 304th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Vikings sit at 14th.

The Norse's 72.8 points per game are just 1.9 more points than the 70.9 the Vikings allow.

Northern Kentucky has put together an 8-1 record in games it scores more than 70.9 points.

Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Northern Kentucky is scoring 16.5 more points per game at home (81.6) than on the road (65.1).

At home, the Norse allow 68 points per game. On the road, they concede 74.5.

At home, Northern Kentucky drains 6.6 treys per game, 1.6 more than it averages on the road (5). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (34.3%) than on the road (29.4%).

Northern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule