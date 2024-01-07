When Noah Gray takes the field for the Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 18 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Before making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Odds to score a TD this game: +425 (Bet $10 to win $42.50 if he scores a TD)

Gray has put together a 305-yard campaign thus far (20.3 yards per game) with two TDs, hauling in 28 throws out of 38 targets.

Gray has grabbed two touchdown catches this year in 15 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 3 31 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 3 3 38 0 Week 3 Bears 2 1 9 0 Week 4 @Jets 3 1 34 1 Week 5 @Vikings 2 2 21 0 Week 6 Broncos 2 2 14 0 Week 7 Chargers 1 1 8 0 Week 8 @Broncos 3 2 25 0 Week 9 Dolphins 3 3 34 0 Week 11 Eagles 1 0 0 0 Week 12 @Raiders 3 3 30 0 Week 13 @Packers 1 1 2 1 Week 15 @Patriots 2 2 37 0 Week 16 Raiders 3 1 5 0 Week 17 Bengals 4 3 17 0

