Noah Gray was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 18 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers (at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday). All of Gray's stats can be found on this page.

Rep Noah Gray and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In the air, Gray has been targeted 38 times, with season stats of 305 yards on 28 receptions (10.9 per catch) and two TDs. He also has one carry for one yard.

Keep an eye on Gray's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Noah Gray Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ribs

There are five other pass catchers on the injury report for the Chiefs this week: Blake Bell (FP/finger): 4 Rec; 23 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Kadarius Toney (LP/hip): 27 Rec; 169 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Travis Kelce (LP/neck): 93 Rec; 984 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs Rashee Rice (DNP/hamstring): 79 Rec; 938 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs Justyn Ross (FP/illness): 4 Rec; 36 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 18 Injury Reports

Chiefs vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Gray 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 38 28 305 133 2 10.9

Gray Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 3 31 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 3 3 38 0 Week 3 Bears 2 1 9 0 Week 4 @Jets 3 1 34 1 Week 5 @Vikings 2 2 21 0 Week 6 Broncos 2 2 14 0 Week 7 Chargers 1 1 8 0 Week 8 @Broncos 3 2 25 0 Week 9 Dolphins 3 3 34 0 Week 11 Eagles 1 0 0 0 Week 12 @Raiders 3 3 30 0 Week 13 @Packers 1 1 2 1 Week 15 @Patriots 2 2 37 0 Week 16 Raiders 3 1 5 0 Week 17 Bengals 4 3 17 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.