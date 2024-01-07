MVC Men’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 3:42 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
There are two games on the college basketball schedule on Sunday that feature MVC squads. That includes the Indiana State Sycamores versus the Northern Iowa Panthers.
MVC Men's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Indiana State Sycamores at Northern Iowa Panthers
|3:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Drake Bulldogs at Belmont Bruins
|3:00 PM ET
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
