A pair of hot squads hit the court when the No. 15 Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) host the SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET. The Tigers are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Mustangs, who have won four in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Memphis vs. SMU Game Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Memphis Stats Insights

  • The Tigers make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.9 percentage points higher than the Mustangs have allowed to their opponents (36.2%).
  • Memphis is 12-1 when it shoots higher than 36.2% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 143rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs sit at 34th.
  • The Tigers put up 79.2 points per game, 17.6 more points than the 61.6 the Mustangs give up.
  • When Memphis scores more than 61.6 points, it is 12-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

SMU Stats Insights

  • The Mustangs have shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
  • SMU is 9-3 when it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.
  • The Mustangs are the 34th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 183rd.
  • The Mustangs average only 2.9 more points per game (75.6) than the Tigers give up (72.7).
  • SMU is 10-4 when giving up fewer than 79.2 points.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Memphis has played better in home games this season, putting up 83.3 points per game, compared to 78.2 per game away from home.
  • The Tigers are allowing 71.3 points per game this season in home games, which is 1.7 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (73).
  • Memphis is draining 8 threes per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 1.4 more threes and 0.1% points better than it is averaging in away games (6.6 threes per game, 33% three-point percentage).

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • SMU put up more points at home (70.9 per game) than on the road (68.1) last season.
  • The Mustangs conceded fewer points at home (70.8 per game) than on the road (83.1) last season.
  • SMU knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than on the road (6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than on the road (28%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/23/2023 Vanderbilt W 77-75 FedExForum
12/30/2023 Austin Peay W 81-70 FedExForum
1/4/2024 @ Tulsa W 78-75 Donald W. Reynolds Center
1/7/2024 SMU - FedExForum
1/10/2024 UTSA - FedExForum
1/14/2024 @ Wichita State - Charles Koch Arena

SMU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Houston Christian W 89-53 Moody Coliseum
12/22/2023 @ Murray State W 92-65 CFSB Center
1/2/2024 Charlotte W 66-54 Moody Coliseum
1/7/2024 @ Memphis - FedExForum
1/13/2024 @ East Carolina - Minges Coliseum
1/16/2024 Temple - Moody Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.