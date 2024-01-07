Should you bet on Kadarius Toney hitting paydirt in the Kansas City Chiefs' upcoming Week 18 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, which kicks off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Kadarius Toney score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)

Toney has 169 yards receiving on 27 catches (38 targets) with one TD this season, averaging 13 yards per game.

In one of 13 games this year, Toney has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Kadarius Toney Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 1 1 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 5 5 35 0 Week 3 Bears 1 1 -1 0 Week 4 @Jets 2 2 22 0 Week 5 @Vikings 6 5 26 0 Week 6 Broncos 6 3 9 1 Week 7 Chargers 1 1 13 0 Week 8 @Broncos 1 1 4 0 Week 9 Dolphins 1 1 18 0 Week 11 Eagles 2 2 12 0 Week 13 @Packers 0 0 0 Week 14 Bills 4 3 25 0 Week 15 @Patriots 4 2 5 0

