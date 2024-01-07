Kadarius Toney was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Kansas City Chiefs match up with the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. Looking for Toney's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Entering Week 18, Toney has 27 receptions for 169 yards -- 6.3 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown, plus 11 carries for 31 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 38 occasions.

Kadarius Toney Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hip

The Chiefs have five other receivers on the injury report this week: Blake Bell (FP/finger): 4 Rec; 23 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Travis Kelce (LP/neck): 93 Rec; 984 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs Rashee Rice (DNP/hamstring): 79 Rec; 938 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs Justyn Ross (FP/illness): 4 Rec; 36 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Noah Gray (FP/ribs): 28 Rec; 305 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 18 Injury Reports

Chiefs vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM

Toney 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 38 27 169 128 1 6.3

Toney Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 1 1 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 5 5 35 0 Week 3 Bears 1 1 -1 0 Week 4 @Jets 2 2 22 0 Week 5 @Vikings 6 5 26 0 Week 6 Broncos 6 3 9 1 Week 7 Chargers 1 1 13 0 Week 8 @Broncos 1 1 4 0 Week 9 Dolphins 1 1 18 0 Week 11 Eagles 2 2 12 0 Week 13 @Packers 0 0 0 Week 14 Bills 4 3 25 0 Week 15 @Patriots 4 2 5 0

