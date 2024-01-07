When the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers go head to head in Week 18 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, will Justin Watson find his way into the end zone? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Will Justin Watson score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Watson has 27 receptions (on 52 targets) for 460 yards and three TDs, averaging 32.9 yards per game.

Watson has registered a touchdown catch in three of 14 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Justin Watson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 4 2 45 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 5 3 62 0 Week 3 Bears 3 2 51 0 Week 4 @Jets 1 1 5 0 Week 5 @Vikings 3 2 56 0 Week 6 Broncos 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Broncos 3 2 42 0 Week 9 Dolphins 5 2 15 0 Week 11 Eagles 11 5 53 1 Week 12 @Raiders 3 1 3 1 Week 14 Bills 1 1 18 0 Week 15 @Patriots 3 1 31 0 Week 16 Raiders 6 4 38 1 Week 17 Bengals 3 1 41 0

