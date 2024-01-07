Best bets are available as the Tennessee Titans (5-11) head into a matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Nissan Stadium on a three-game losing streak.

When is Jaguars vs. Titans?

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

TV: CBS

The model projects the Jaguars to win, just as BetMGM does, but the model favors them by slightly more points (5.1 to 4).

The Jaguars have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 67.2%.

The Jaguars have won 70% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (7-3).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -205 or shorter, Jacksonville has a 3-2 record (winning 60% of its games).

This season, the Titans have won four out of the 13 games, or 30.8%, in which they've been the underdog.

Tennessee has a record of 1-3 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +170 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Jacksonville (-4)



Jacksonville (-4) The Jaguars have covered the spread nine times this season (9-7-0).

In games they were favored in by 4 points or more so far this season, the Jaguars has gone 3-2 against the spread.

The Titans have put together a 6-9-1 record against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 4-point underdogs or more, the Titans have an ATS record of 1-3.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (41.5)



Under (41.5) These teams average a combined 39.6 points per game, 1.9 less points than the total of 41.5 set for this matchup.

The Jaguars and the Titans have seen their opponents average a combined 1.6 more points per game than the over/under of 41.5 set in this game.

The Jaguars have hit the over in seven of their 16 games with a set total (43.8%).

The Titans have hit the over in five of their 16 games with a set total (31.2%).

Evan Engram Receiving Yards (Our pick: 51.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 16 55.3 3

DeAndre Hopkins Total Rushing & Receiving Yards (Our pick: 65.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 16 63.2 6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.