Isiah Pacheco did not participate in his most recent practice. The Kansas City Chiefs match up against the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. All of Pacheco's stats can be found below.

In the running game, Pacheco has season stats of 205 rushes for 935 yards and seven TDs, averaging 4.6 yards per carry. He also has 44 catches on 49 targets for 244 yards.

Isiah Pacheco Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Quad

No other RB is on the injury list for the Chiefs.

Chiefs vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM

Pacheco 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 205 935 7 4.6 49 44 244 2

Pacheco Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Lions 8 23 0 4 31 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 12 70 0 1 0 0 Week 3 Bears 15 62 1 2 16 0 Week 4 @Jets 20 115 1 3 43 0 Week 5 @Vikings 16 55 1 1 9 0 Week 6 Broncos 16 62 0 6 36 0 Week 7 Chargers 13 32 0 4 28 1 Week 8 @Broncos 8 40 0 3 -3 0 Week 9 Dolphins 16 66 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Eagles 19 89 0 1 2 0 Week 12 @Raiders 15 55 2 5 34 0 Week 13 @Packers 18 110 1 3 13 0 Week 16 Raiders 11 26 1 4 0 0 Week 17 Bengals 18 130 0 7 35 1

