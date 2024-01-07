Who’s the Best Team in the Horizon? See our Weekly Women's Horizon Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the Horizon this college basketball season? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Horizon Power Rankings
1. Green Bay
- Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 26-3
- Overall Rank: 29th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 76th
- Last Game: W 75-63 vs Wright State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Youngstown State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
2. Cleveland State
- Current Record: 13-3 | Projected Record: 27-4
- Overall Rank: 96th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 284th
- Last Game: W 79-37 vs Youngstown State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Detroit Mercy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
3. Purdue Fort Wayne
- Current Record: 10-6 | Projected Record: 19-10
- Overall Rank: 137th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 154th
- Last Game: L 60-56 vs Detroit Mercy
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Oakland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
4. Wright State
- Current Record: 10-7 | Projected Record: 18-11
- Overall Rank: 168th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 170th
- Last Game: L 75-63 vs Green Bay
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ IUPUI
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
5. Detroit Mercy
- Current Record: 11-5 | Projected Record: 19-12
- Overall Rank: 188th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 339th
- Last Game: W 60-56 vs Purdue Fort Wayne
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Cleveland State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
6. Milwaukee
- Current Record: 8-9 | Projected Record: 15-14
- Overall Rank: 209th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 292nd
- Last Game: W 75-67 vs Northern Kentucky
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Robert Morris
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
7. Oakland
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 9-17
- Overall Rank: 261st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 247th
- Last Game: W 64-58 vs Robert Morris
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Purdue Fort Wayne
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
8. Robert Morris
- Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 6-21
- Overall Rank: 276th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 281st
- Last Game: L 64-58 vs Oakland
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Milwaukee
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
9. Youngstown State
- Current Record: 6-10 | Projected Record: 8-21
- Overall Rank: 277th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 298th
- Last Game: L 79-37 vs Cleveland State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Green Bay
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
10. IUPUI
- Current Record: 3-11 | Projected Record: 6-23
- Overall Rank: 311th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 225th
- Last Game: W 81-76 vs Detroit Mercy
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Wright State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
11. Northern Kentucky
- Current Record: 2-12 | Projected Record: 2-26
- Overall Rank: 315th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 127th
- Last Game: L 75-67 vs Milwaukee
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ IUPUI
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.