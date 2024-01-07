The Phoenix Suns (19-16) play the Memphis Grizzlies (12-23) on January 7, 2024.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Grizzlies vs. Suns Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: Bally Sports

Grizzlies vs Suns Additional Info

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies have shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points less than the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.

Memphis is 9-1 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Suns are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank 24th.

The Grizzlies score an average of 107.4 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 113.6 the Suns give up to opponents.

Memphis is 7-1 when it scores more than 113.6 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

At home the Grizzlies are not as good offensively, putting up 104.3 points per game, compared to 110.1 on the road. But they are better defensively, allowing 111.9 points per game at home, compared to 114.7 on the road.

At home, Memphis concedes 111.9 points per game. Away, it concedes 114.7.

This season the Grizzlies are collecting fewer assists at home (23.4 per game) than on the road (25).

