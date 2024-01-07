Desmond Bane and his Memphis Grizzlies teammates will take on the Phoenix Suns on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time on the court, a 127-113 win over the Lakers, Bane tallied 24 points and 13 assists.

Below, we dig into Bane's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 24.5 24.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 4.5 Assists 5.5 5.4 6.0 PRA -- 34.4 34.9 PR -- 29 28.9 3PM 3.5 3.4 3.5



Desmond Bane Insights vs. the Suns

This season, Bane has made 9.1 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 22.5% of his team's total makes.

Bane is averaging 8.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 21.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Bane's Grizzlies average 103 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Suns are one of the league's slowest with 101.1 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Suns have allowed 113.6 points per game, which is 14th-best in the NBA.

The Suns are the best squad in the NBA, giving up 40.5 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Suns are sixth in the NBA, giving up 25.1 per contest.

The Suns are the 12th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Desmond Bane vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/2/2023 30 27 3 5 3 1 2 11/24/2023 34 6 5 10 0 0 1

