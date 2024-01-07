The Los Angeles Chargers (5-11) host the Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium and will look to end a four-game losing streak.

How to Watch Chargers vs. Chiefs

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET

Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV: CBS

Chiefs Insights

This year the Chiefs put up just 1.7 fewer points per game (22.4) than the Chargers surrender (24.1).

The Chiefs rack up just 12.4 fewer yards per game (356.5) than the Chargers allow per contest (368.9).

This year Kansas City rushes for 8.8 fewer yards per game (103.8) than Los Angeles allows (112.6).

The Chiefs have turned the ball over seven more times (27 total) than the Chargers have forced a turnover (20) this season.

Chiefs Away Performance

The Chiefs score 21.9 points per game in road games (0.5 less than their overall average), and give up 19.1 in road games (1.5 more than overall).

The Chiefs' average yards gained in road games (347.1) is lower than their overall average (356.5). But their average yards allowed in away games (303.1) is higher than overall (285.8).

Kansas City accumulates 248 passing yards per game away from home (4.7 less than its overall average), and concedes 201.9 on the road (29 more than overall).

The Chiefs rack up 99.1 rushing yards per game in road games (4.7 less than their overall average), and give up 101.3 on the road (11.6 less than overall).

The Chiefs convert 47.1% of third downs in road games (three% higher than their overall average), and give up 38.6% away from home (1.5% higher than overall).

Chiefs Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/17/2023 at New England W 27-17 FOX 12/25/2023 Las Vegas L 20-14 CBS 12/31/2023 Cincinnati W 25-17 CBS 1/7/2024 at Los Angeles - CBS

