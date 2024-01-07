With the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Blake Bell a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Blake Bell score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +425 (Bet $10 to win $42.50 if he scores a TD)

Bell has 23 receiving yards on four catches (seven targets) with one TD this season, averaging 3.8 yards per game.

In one of five games this season, Bell has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Blake Bell Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 3 2 12 1 Week 7 Chargers 1 1 7 0 Week 8 @Broncos 1 0 0 0 Week 15 @Patriots 1 0 0 0 Week 16 Raiders 1 1 4 0

