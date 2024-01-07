Blake Bell was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the Kansas City Chiefs match up with the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. Looking for Bell's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Rep Blake Bell and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bell's season stats include 23 yards on four receptions (5.8 per catch) and one touchdown. He has been targeted seven times.

Keep an eye on Bell's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Blake Bell Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Finger

There are five other pass catchers on the injury report for the Chiefs this week: Kadarius Toney (LP/hip): 27 Rec; 169 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Travis Kelce (LP/neck): 93 Rec; 984 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs Rashee Rice (DNP/hamstring): 79 Rec; 938 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs Justyn Ross (FP/illness): 4 Rec; 36 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Noah Gray (FP/ribs): 28 Rec; 305 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 18 Injury Reports

Chiefs vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Bell 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 7 4 23 15 1 5.8

Bell Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 3 2 12 1 Week 7 Chargers 1 1 7 0 Week 8 @Broncos 1 0 0 0 Week 15 @Patriots 1 0 0 0 Week 16 Raiders 1 1 4 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.