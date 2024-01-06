Barren County High School will host Whites Creek High School on Saturday, January 6 at 4:00 PM CT.

Whites Creek vs. Barren County Game Information

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT
  • Location: Bowling Green, KY
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Barren County Games Today

Ohio County High School at Glasgow High School

  • Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on January 6
  • Location: Bowling Green, KY
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Davidson County Games Today

TBD at Franklin Road Academy

  • Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on January 6
  • Location: Nashville, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

University School of Nashville at Valor Collegiate Academy

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on January 6
  • Location: Nashville, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Montgomery Bell Academy at Christ Presbyterian Academy

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 6
  • Location: Nashville, TN
  • Conference: AA - Middle Region
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Goodpasture Christian School at Donelson Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 6
  • Location: Nashville, TN
  • Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Clarksville Academy at Davidson Academy

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 6
  • Location: Nashville, TN
  • Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

