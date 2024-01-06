The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-6) will attempt to snap a three-game road losing streak at the Liberty Lady Flames (5-10) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

Western Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia TV: ESPN+

Western Kentucky vs. Liberty Scoring Comparison

The Hilltoppers' 68.1 points per game are just 2.4 fewer points than the 70.5 the Flames give up to opponents.

Western Kentucky has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 70.5 points.

Liberty has a 4-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.1 points.

The Flames score 62.4 points per game, just 0.5 fewer points than the 62.9 the Hilltoppers allow.

Liberty has a 5-4 record when putting up more than 62.9 points.

Western Kentucky has a 7-0 record when allowing fewer than 62.4 points.

The Flames are making 40.2% of their shots from the field, just 1.6% higher than the Hilltoppers allow to opponents (38.6%).

The Hilltoppers' 40.3 shooting percentage from the field is only 1.4 higher than the Flames have conceded.

Western Kentucky Leaders

Acacia Hayes: 16.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.5 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (28-for-76)

16.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.5 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (28-for-76) Alexis Mead: 10.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (20-for-50)

10.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (20-for-50) Ana Teresa Faustino: 9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.4 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (18-for-65)

9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.4 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (18-for-65) Karris Allen: 6.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

6.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Odeth Betancourt: 5.9 PTS, 50.7 FG%

Western Kentucky Schedule