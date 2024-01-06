Saturday's contest between the Liberty Lady Flames (5-10) and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-6) matching up at Liberty Arena has a projected final score of 67-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Liberty, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Hilltoppers' most recent outing on Friday ended in a 97-39 victory over West Virginia State University.

Western Kentucky vs. Liberty Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

Western Kentucky vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 67, Western Kentucky 66

Other CUSA Predictions

Western Kentucky Schedule Analysis

The Hilltoppers notched their best win of the season on November 25, when they defeated the Vermont Catamounts, who rank No. 167 in our computer rankings, 62-50.

The Hilltoppers have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (three).

According to the RPI, the Flames have three Quadrant 3 wins, tied for the 38th-most in the country. But they also have one Quadrant 3 loss, tied for the 166th-most.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Western Kentucky is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most victories.

Western Kentucky 2023-24 Best Wins

62-50 over Vermont (No. 167) on November 25

72-68 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 212) on December 18

62-56 at home over Cornell (No. 217) on November 13

70-64 at home over Mercer (No. 228) on November 6

66-60 over Nevada (No. 233) on December 20

Western Kentucky Leaders

Acacia Hayes: 16.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.5 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (28-for-76)

16.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.5 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (28-for-76) Alexis Mead: 10 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.7 FG%, 40 3PT% (20-for-50)

10 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.7 FG%, 40 3PT% (20-for-50) Ana Teresa Faustino: 9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.4 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (18-for-65)

9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.4 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (18-for-65) Karris Allen: 6.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

6.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Odeth Betancourt: 5.9 PTS, 50.7 FG%

Western Kentucky Performance Insights

The Hilltoppers have a +79 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.2 points per game. They're putting up 68.1 points per game, 148th in college basketball, and are allowing 62.9 per outing to rank 151st in college basketball.

In 2023-24 the Hilltoppers are averaging 3.9 more points per game at home (70.5) than on the road (66.6).

Western Kentucky concedes 56.5 points per game at home, and 65.4 on the road.

While the Hilltoppers are putting up 68.1 points per game in 2023-24, they have fallen short of that in their previous 10 games, tallying 67.7 points per contest.

