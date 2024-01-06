The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-3, 0-0 CUSA) will try to build on a seven-game winning streak when hosting the Liberty Flames (11-4, 0-0 CUSA) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at E. A. Diddle Arena. The contest airs on CBS Sports Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Western Kentucky vs. Liberty Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky

E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Western Kentucky Stats Insights

The Hilltoppers have shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Flames have averaged.

Western Kentucky has put together an 8-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.6% from the field.

The Hilltoppers are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Flames sit at 203rd.

The Hilltoppers score an average of 80.4 points per game, 19.1 more points than the 61.3 the Flames give up to opponents.

Western Kentucky is 11-2 when it scores more than 61.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Western Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

At home Western Kentucky is putting up 86 points per game, 7.4 more than it is averaging away (78.6).

The Hilltoppers are conceding fewer points at home (72.2 per game) than on the road (74.2).

At home, Western Kentucky drains 8.5 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more than it averages away (6). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (33.3%) than on the road (29.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Kentucky Upcoming Schedule