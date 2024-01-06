Can we expect Western Kentucky to earn a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Western Kentucky ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-6 1-0 NR NR 97

Western Kentucky's best wins

Western Kentucky captured its best win of the season on January 6, when it took down the Liberty Lady Flames, who rank No. 119 in the RPI rankings, 68-66. Alexis Mead, in that signature win, put up a team-leading 20 points with seven rebounds and five assists. Acacia Hayes also played a role with 19 points, three rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

62-56 at home over Cornell (No. 143/RPI) on November 13

62-50 over Vermont (No. 174/RPI) on November 25

70-64 at home over Mercer (No. 232/RPI) on November 6

72-68 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 234/RPI) on December 18

66-60 over Nevada (No. 250/RPI) on December 20

Western Kentucky's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-3 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Western Kentucky is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 42nd-most defeats.

The Hilltoppers have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (three).

The Hilltoppers have tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country based on the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Western Kentucky has the 140th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Hilltoppers have 15 games left this season, including 11 against teams with worse records, and four against teams with records above .500.

Of WKU's 15 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Western Kentucky's next game

Matchup: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. Sam Houston Bearkats

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. Sam Houston Bearkats Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:30 PM ET Location: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky

