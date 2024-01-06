Kentucky Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Western Hills High School vs. Madison Central High School Game - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Madison Central High School will host Western Hills High School at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Western Hills vs. Madison Central Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Winchester, KY
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Franklin County Games Today
Benton High School at Pendleton County High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Winchester, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Frankfort Christian Academy at Trinity Christian Academy
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Atherton High School at Frankfort High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Frankfort, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.